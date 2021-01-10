ELM Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,142,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $65.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01.

