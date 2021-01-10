ELTCOIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,810.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $78,211.75 and approximately $6,810.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.64 or 0.04082944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00312832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

