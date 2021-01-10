Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 404,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 205,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92. The company has a current ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 33.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) news, Senior Officer Stephen Kenwood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,411,844.65.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 42 deeded royalties and 22 optioned properties.

