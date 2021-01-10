Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $207.41 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

