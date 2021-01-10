EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENQUF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

ENQUF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.30.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.