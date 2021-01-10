Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Entegris stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $102.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

