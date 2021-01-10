Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

EVC opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.65. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 50,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.