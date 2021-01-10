EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOG. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $58.87 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.