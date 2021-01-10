EOS Force One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,846.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, CoinEx and KuCoin. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $18,846.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00108453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00617060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io.

EOS Force Coin Trading

EOS Force can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bibox, KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

