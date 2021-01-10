Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

