Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ERRPF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Ero Copper has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $18.19.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

