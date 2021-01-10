Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 1,899,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after purchasing an additional 430,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 5,429,104 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Euronav by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 481,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Euronav by 1,327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 432,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

