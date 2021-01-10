Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

EURN stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its position in Euronav by 4.6% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 235.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

