Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Evolent Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

NYSE:EVH opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

