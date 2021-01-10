EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (EXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) stock opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. The firm has a market cap of C$237.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71. EXFO Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.77.

Get EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

About EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.