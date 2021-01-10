F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $623-626 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.18 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to above $2.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.

F5 Networks stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $200.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,920,606.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

