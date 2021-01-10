Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Farmland Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $268.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.83. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 29.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

