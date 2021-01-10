FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $77.25.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. Equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 95,167 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

