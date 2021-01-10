Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.51

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 71056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

