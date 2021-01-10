FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

