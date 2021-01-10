Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

