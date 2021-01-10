Fernando Machado Sells 4,060 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CMO Fernando Machado sold 4,060 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $239,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,978.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE QSR opened at $64.14 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

