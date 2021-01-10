FIBOS Price Tops $0.0084 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and LBank. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $267,883.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00108520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.20 or 0.00628984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012551 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,072,270,380 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,091,748 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FIBOS Coin Trading

FIBOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

