Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €76.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.63 ($83.09).

FIE opened at €68.20 ($80.24) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.29.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

