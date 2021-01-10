Financial Comparison: Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 169.23 -$3.03 million N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 6.30 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -142.83

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,300.78% -3,557.38% -455.70% Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Risk & Volatility

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 7 0 2.78

Aphria has a consensus price target of $10.26, indicating a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Summary

Aphria beats Tauriga Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

