Financial Contrast: Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) vs. Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ebix has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.56, meaning that its share price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ebix and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 17.20% 18.84% 7.31% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebix and Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $580.61 million 2.08 $96.72 million N/A N/A Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ebix beats Technology Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer bill payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, travel, and logistics. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance solutions cover and certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements. Ebix, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Data Glove Technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

