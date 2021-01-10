FIO Protocol Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001175 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 736,184,698 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

