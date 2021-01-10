Firo (XZC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.07 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00010620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $45.97 million and $9.07 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,929.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.52 or 0.03283778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00446200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.19 or 0.01579762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.39 or 0.00654879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00477451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00246363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023033 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,411,356 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

