First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.45.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

