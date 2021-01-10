First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.