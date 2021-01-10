First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF opened at $20.65 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 2.15.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.