First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

First Solar stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

