First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.31

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.31 and last traded at $115.31, with a volume of 725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,772 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,049 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 151,546 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXL)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

