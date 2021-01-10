FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.41.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.16. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 41.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,905,000 after buying an additional 856,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

