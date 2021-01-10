Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) General Counsel Mark S. Levine Sells 6,829 Shares

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLXN opened at $12.32 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $607.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

