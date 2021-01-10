FLO Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $48,071.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

