FOAM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,309.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $22,309.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00109073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00634826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00232293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00055123 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

