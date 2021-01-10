Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.45.

FRTA stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Forterra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Forterra by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Forterra by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Forterra by 123.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

