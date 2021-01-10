Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after acquiring an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fortive by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,401,000 after buying an additional 331,644 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

