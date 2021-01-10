Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Shares Gap Up to $57.40

Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.40, but opened at $59.80. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 2,420,297 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £198.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65.

In other news, insider Ian Barlow purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

About Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

