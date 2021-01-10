Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FC. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FC stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $351.61 million, a P/E ratio of -36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

