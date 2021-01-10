Freyrchain (FREC) Market Cap Hits $68,617.85

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Freyrchain has traded 86.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Freyrchain has a market capitalization of $68,617.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freyrchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.52 or 0.04639675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00310378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Freyrchain (CRYPTO:FREC) is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain. Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org.

Freyrchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freyrchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

