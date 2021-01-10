Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRO. BTIG Research lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

