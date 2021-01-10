fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($6.39) Per Share

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fuboTV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.39) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.35). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUBO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.68. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.