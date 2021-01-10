Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.24

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 615630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FJTSY. ValuEngine downgraded Fujitsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fujitsu in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

