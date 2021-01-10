Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 10.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares fell 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.55 and last traded at $63.34. 4,473,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,287,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

