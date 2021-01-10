Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Shares of ALB opened at $184.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $187.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.