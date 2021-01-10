Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $187.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.