Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $249,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 716.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 489.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 127.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. BidaskClub raised Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HWM stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

