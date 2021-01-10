Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 88.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $172.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,449 shares of company stock worth $13,842,186. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

